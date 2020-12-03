Queensbury Middle School ambassadors plan holiday fundraiser

QUEENSBURY — The Queensbury Middle School student ambassadors have organized a “Football Sunday Holiday Fundraiser” to be held at the middle school on Sunday, Dec. 13.

The group created a menu of traditional “football Sunday food” that can be picked up at the cafeteria entrance from noon to 2 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m.

All orders will be delivered to vehicles by the ambassadors.

Proceeds will benefit the QMS Adopt-a-Family initiative.

Orders can be placed through the QMS PTA Member Hub and must be placed by Monday, Dec. 7.

Ambassadors will also be visiting classrooms from 7:50 a.m. to 8:10 a.m. throughout the week with flyers, menus and ordering information.

In addition, general contributions to the QMS Adopt-a-Family fund can be made through the middle school store at https://queensburymiddleschool.new.memberhub.store/.

Fundraiser menu includes: 16-inch cheese pizza: $12; 16-inch pepperoni pizza: $14; a dozen breaded wings with choice of barbecue sauce or buffalo sauce on the side, celery and blue cheese: $13; antipasto with house dressing: $9.50; three-foot sub with choice of Italian mix or turkey: $30.

