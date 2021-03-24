Queensbury middle and high school go virtual for two days

In the five days since the first Queensbury student-athlete tested positive for coronavirus, a second athlete and then nine more students have tested positive as well.

On Wednesday, Queensbury Union Free School District announced that grades six through 12 would learn virtually on Thursday and Friday.

The first two cases were in two different sports — football and boys soccer. Queensbury postponed last Friday’s football game after a student on the varsity team tested positive for coronavirus. On Monday, after a soccer player tested positive, the district “paused” the JV and varsity teams.

It was not immediately clear how many, if any, of the nine cases Wednesday were related to sports. Four of the students who tested positive, and possibly more, do not play sports, including a high school student who was virtual-only and had not been on the school campus, and three students who are in the same household but attend different schools.

Four other students were all in the high school — three of them as recently as Friday, and one Wednesday. The ninth student who tested positive shares a household with a high school student who tested positive.