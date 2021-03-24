Queensbury middle and high school go virtual for two days

In the five days since the first Queensbury student-athlete tested positive for coronavirus, a second athlete and then nine more students have tested positive as well.
On Wednesday, Queensbury Union Free School District announced that grades six through 12 would learn virtually on Thursday and Friday.
The first two cases were in two different sports — football and boys soccer. Queensbury postponed last Friday’s football game after a student on the varsity team tested positive for coronavirus. On Monday, after a soccer player tested positive, the district “paused” the JV and varsity teams.
It was not immediately clear how many, if any, of the nine cases Wednesday were related to sports. Four of the students who tested positive, and possibly more, do not play sports, including a high school student who was virtual-only and had not been on the school campus, and three students who are in the same household but attend different schools.
Four other students were all in the high school — three of them as recently as Friday, and one Wednesday. The ninth student who tested positive shares a household with a high school student who tested positive.
“This increase in cases is troubling. Unfortunately, we are seeing instances of students coming to school with symptoms consistent with COVID-19,” wrote Superintendent Kyle Gannon in a letter to the community. “We again remind you that it is critical to answer the daily screening honestly. Anyone who is symptomatic, or is known to come in contact with someone with COVID-19, should stay home. These are important precautions designed to limit the spread of the virus.”
He also urged parents to keep their children home if they started exhibiting allergies, even if they have had allergies in the past, until a medical provider determines that the symptoms are allergies.
“We have remained Spartan Strong for over a year now, but we must continue to remain Spartan SAFE!” he added. “Although more adults are getting vaccinated, the pandemic is not yet over, as evidenced by the increase in cases this week.”
Relaxing too soon
Warren County Health Services issued a warning after 16 people tested positive in one day.
“I am alarmed about the increase in cases that we have been seeing with people who have not been taking precautions,” said Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones. “People are letting their guard down too soon.”
Indoor gatherings where people ate together have been linked to a number of recent cases in Warren County. In other cases, people gathered at work without following COVID precautions, she said.
Cambridge reopening
After a one-day pause for contacting tracing, Cambridge Central School District will return to in-person classes for all grades Thursday. Clubs and athletics will also run as scheduled.
Prison update
Two inmates are still ill at Great Meadow Correctional Facility, the maximum-security state prison in Fort Ann. There have been a total of 162 cases since the pandemic began.
At the nearby state-run Washington Correctional Facility, there are 12 inmates ill, including three new cases, and a total of 50 cases since the pandemic began.
Wednesday’s statistics
- Warren County reported 16 new cases, for a total of 2,934 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. The county reported six recoveries, for a total of 2,744 recoveries among confirmed cases. A total of 124 people are currently ill, including five who are hospitalized with moderate illness, the same number as Tuesday.
- Washington County reported its numbers from Tuesday: 18 new cases, for a total of 2,277 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and five recoveries, for a total of 2,154 recoveries. There were 86 people ill, including five who were hospitalized, one more than Monday.
- Saratoga County reported 49 new cases, for a total of 12,973 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. The county also reported 29 recoveries, for a total of 12,482 recoveries. There are 337 people currently ill and 17 are hospitalized, the same as on Tuesday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases: one Moreau resident (for a total of 23) and one Wilton resident (for a total of 40).
- Still ill: seven town of Corinth residents, three village of Corinth residents, three Hadley residents, 22 Moreau residents, eight Northumberland residents, 13 town of Saratoga residents, one Schuylerville resident, eight South Glens Falls residents and 39 Wilton residents.
- Recoveries: one South Glens Falls resident and one Victory resident.
- Essex County reported three new cases.
- Glens Falls Hospital did not report. It had 11 coronavirus patients on Tuesday.
- Saratoga Hospital reported 10 coronavirus patients, down from 11 Tuesday.
On Tuesday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported 249 new cases, a positive test rate of 3.2%, which increased the weekly average to 2.1%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 1.9%, which decreased the weekly average to 2%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 2.9%, which kept the weekly average at 2.5%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 2.7%, which kept the weekly average at 2.8%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 2.1%, which increased the weekly average to 1.2%.
- Statewide, 7,278 people tested positive for the virus, a positive test rate of 3.51%. A total of 4,641 were hospitalized with coronavirus on Tuesday and 71 people died.
