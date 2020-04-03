Queensbury meeting on YouTube

Queensbury's Town Board will be live on YouTube on Monday.
The regularly scheduled meeting will be aired live at Town of Queensbury on youtube.com.
During privilege of the floor, residents can call 518-761-8225.
Only numbers that show a caller’s identification will be answered. Calls that show the phone number as blocked or hidden will not be answered.
Supervisor John Strough said he understands the public health needs for postponing as many public meetings as possible, but the Town Board must conduct essential business. Planning and zoning board meetings have been postponed.
