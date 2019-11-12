QUEENSBURY — The town is considering a small business overlay zone near Main Street.
The boundaries would include Main Street, St. Alphonsus Cemetery, Luzerne Road and the west side of Richardson Street.
In the zone, single story buildings would be allowed for small businesses, but there is a catch. No developers would be allowed. The business owner would have to apply for a special use permit and must be the user of the building.
The goal would be to encourage small businesses in the corridor.
Warehousing would be allowed, but only up to 10,000 square feet.
You have free articles remaining.
Other options could include day care centers, a microbrewery, contractors, and general office space.
Automobile uses would be allowed as well, from repair and service companies to limousine rentals.
Town Board members recently heard a presentation on the idea and expressed support. However, the board would have to hold a public hearing before voting on the proposal. No date has been set.
This isn't the first zoning change proposed to entice businesses to the Main Street corridor. In 2014, the Town Board voted to allow one-story buildings on Main Street itself, but not the surrounding roads. The change immediately led to a flurry of development, with three projects approved in the first seven months.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
The City of Glens Falls has just held their first meeting about the Broad Street corridor, which is the same road as Main St. For Queensbury to not look at the City plans is bad for all of us. This is a failure of our Economic Development leaders to bring municipalities together. Main Street has seen new development and should keep it's powder dry and work with the City on a comprehensive plan.
"In the zone, single story buildings would be allowed for small businesses, but there is a catch. No developers would be allowed." I love that catch. Why can't we extend this to the whole city, and to the whole county.
Unfortunately the old zoning was not realistic for this particular corridor. Trying to make it in to a walkable downtown setting when you are less than a mile from the 87 and extremely heavy traffic zone didn't work. Hope this change helps.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.