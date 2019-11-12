{{featured_button_text}}
Development

Dollar General, which opened in 2015, has been part of the growing commercial development along Main Street in Queensbury in recent years.

QUEENSBURY — The town is considering a small business overlay zone near Main Street.

The boundaries would include Main Street, St. Alphonsus Cemetery, Luzerne Road and the west side of Richardson Street.

In the zone, single story buildings would be allowed for small businesses, but there is a catch. No developers would be allowed. The business owner would have to apply for a special use permit and must be the user of the building.

The goal would be to encourage small businesses in the corridor.

Warehousing would be allowed, but only up to 10,000 square feet.

Other options could include day care centers, a microbrewery, contractors, and general office space.

Automobile uses would be allowed as well, from repair and service companies to limousine rentals.

Town Board members recently heard a presentation on the idea and expressed support. However, the board would have to hold a public hearing before voting on the proposal. No date has been set.

This isn't the first zoning change proposed to entice businesses to the Main Street corridor. In 2014, the Town Board voted to allow one-story buildings on Main Street itself, but not the surrounding roads. The change immediately led to a flurry of development, with three projects approved in the first seven months.

