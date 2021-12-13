Queensbury Masons want to allow day care on site

QUEENSBURY — The Masons of Queensbury have requested the town rezone their property on Burke Drive to allow for a day care center to occupy available space in the building.

The Town Board has scheduled a public hearing on the matter for Dec. 20.

The Masons brought the proposal to rezone the land before the Queensbury Town Board at a special workshop on Nov. 22 after seeing success with their initial application to the Planning Board.

The land is zoned as neighborhood residential, which does not allow for commercial use of available spaces.

The neighborhood residential zoning of the land at 15 Burke Drive currently does not allow for businesses to operate, reserving the land for single- and multi-family homes.

The Masons have reported they have unoccupied space in the building and have had interest from a day care center to move into the vacancy.

Town Supervisor John Strough explained the current zoning is meant to be a transitional area in between higher-density zones.

However, the supervisor said the town, and society as a whole, is moving toward more mixed-use zones that will allow for "walkable communities."

"It has become a frequent request for zoning to change, allowing for residential units in commercial zones. More and more, the community desires mixed-use zones that allow residents to live and shop within the same area," he said.

At a Town Board meeting on Dec. 6, Strough said the location would be a convenient addition to the neighborhood.

"The back of the church is facing the Montcalm Apartments and across the street from the new apartments recently built on Burke Drive. This would offer a convenient child care location for the families living there. Mom and dad need a safe place for their children while they work. This rezoning would allow that, not only on Burke Drive, but on other 2-acre lots as well," he said.

The members of the board supported the request, but set a public hearing on the matter for Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. This meeting will be open to the community in person or via Zoom.

Other Town Board business:

The board has resolved to renew the contract with the West Glens Falls Emergency Squad with an advanced payment included. The new payment schedule has been enacted to offset the costs incurred by the squad after being tasked with assisting the state-run COVID vaccination site at Aviation Mall. West Glens Falls EMS is still awaiting payment from the state for providing services at the site earlier this year.

Queensbury resident Jeremy Beaudette shared his opposition to the Town Board's decision not to opt out of allowing recreational marijuana retailers in the town. Beaudette cited statistics from states where marijuana is legal and warned of the possible dangers. Board member Harrison Freer obtained his contact information and the meeting moved forward.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.