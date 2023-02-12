QUEENSBURY — Terry Goodemote of Queensbury recently won the Area 55 Virtual International Speech Contest.

Goodemote’s speech, “The Pursuit of Happiness … with Heart,” shared how servant leadership allows a person to open one’s heart to helping others and sharing hope, according to a Toastmasters International news release.

Goodemote, a member of North Country Toastmasters Club, will represent the Capital District against four others at the Division E contest. An active member and former officer of his club, he will be supported by his fellow club members in the new challenge, the release states.

The winning contestant will then compete at the Toastmasters International District 53 Conference in Springfield, Massachusetts, on May 6.

The Toastmasters International speech contest began over 85 years ago and is the world’s largest speech contest, involving over 30,000 participants from over 140 countries. Advancing from club to area, then division and district, it culminates in the World Championship of Public Speaking held annually at the Toastmasters International Convention. This year’s convention will be held in Nassau, Bahamas, on Aug. 16-19, in a hybrid format.