QUEENSBURY -- A Queensbury man who stabbed another man during a brawl at an apartment complex last spring is headed to state prison for 3.5 years.

Parker E. Reimche, 23, pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree burglary for the April 18 incident at Montcalm Apartments in Queensbury.

Reimche admitted that he and Zachary T. Mitchell, 26, of Fort Edward, went to the complex to confront a man about his relationship with Reimche's girlfriend.

Police said Reimche had a knife and Mitchell a crowbar. But the duo found a group of several men at the home, and a fight broke out that left one man with minor knife wounds but Reimche beaten badly with a rock.

Reimche, who has a lengthy criminal record that includes at least one prior felony conviction, agreed to a plea deal that includes a 3.5-year prison sentence followed by 5 years on parole when he appears again before Warren County Judge John Hall.

Mitchell pleaded guilty earlier this year.

