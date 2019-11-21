QUEENSBURY -- A Queensbury man who stabbed another man during a brawl at an apartment complex last spring is headed to state prison for 3.5 years.
Parker E. Reimche, 23, pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree burglary for the April 18 incident at Montcalm Apartments in Queensbury.
Reimche admitted that he and Zachary T. Mitchell, 26, of Fort Edward, went to the complex to confront a man about his relationship with Reimche's girlfriend.
You have free articles remaining.
Police said Reimche had a knife and Mitchell a crowbar. But the duo found a group of several men at the home, and a fight broke out that left one man with minor knife wounds but Reimche beaten badly with a rock.
Reimche, who has a lengthy criminal record that includes at least one prior felony conviction, agreed to a plea deal that includes a 3.5-year prison sentence followed by 5 years on parole when he appears again before Warren County Judge John Hall.
Mitchell pleaded guilty earlier this year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.