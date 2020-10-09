Queensbury man seriously injured after car strikes his bicycle

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man was seriously injured on Friday morning after he was struck by a car while riding his bicycle.

The accident happened at about 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of Route 9 and Round Pond Road in Queensbury.

Police said Sandra L. Blackman, 65, of Queensbury, was driving her 2017 Jeep Cherokee south on Route 9 when she began to make a left turn onto Round Pound Road.

At the same time, 53-year-old Chase A. Burnett was riding his bicycle north on Route 9 through the intersection. Blackman collided with Burnett and he was thrown from the bicycle, according to a news release from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Burnett had serious injuries and was flown to Albany Medical Center.

No tickets have been issued at this time. Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in this case.

This case remains under investigation by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Unit with the assistance of the Criminal Investigations Division.

