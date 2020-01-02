Queensbury man sentenced to prison for drug sale
FORT EDWARD — A three-time felon from Queensbury who sold prescription drugs during a police investigation has been sentenced to 2.5 years in state prison.

Adam J. Rouse, 34, pleaded guilty to criminal sale of a controlled substance, a felony, for a sale of Suboxone earlier this year in Hudson Falls. Suboxone is an anti-opioid medication.

Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan sentenced him to 2.5 years in prison to be followed by 3 years on parole.

The conviction was the latest in a series of legal problems for Rouse, who pleaded guilty to felony identity theft in Saratoga County Court in August and was sentenced to 3 years in state prison in that case. That arrest stemmed from the use of another person's information to open a credit account and make purchases.

Rouse is also a registered sex offender who pleaded guilty to felony failure to register in 2017.

