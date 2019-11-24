{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY -- A Queensbury man who was put on probation for a 2015 assault of a woman was sentenced to state prison Wednesday for violating probation.

Ronald B. Fagans, 45, pleaded guilty in June 2016 to felony assault for breaking a woman’s jaw, nose and eye socket in December 2015. He was acquainted with the victim.

He was sentenced to 5 years on probation, but found to have violated the terms of probation earlier this year.

That prompted Warren County Judge John Hall to sentence him to 2 years in state prison followed by 3 years on parole, recommending that he be allowed to participate in the state's prison substance abuse program for possible early release.

