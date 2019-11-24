QUEENSBURY -- A Queensbury man who was put on probation for a 2015 assault of a woman was sentenced to state prison Wednesday for violating probation.
Ronald B. Fagans, 45, pleaded guilty in June 2016 to felony assault for breaking a woman’s jaw, nose and eye socket in December 2015. He was acquainted with the victim.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
He was sentenced to 5 years on probation, but found to have violated the terms of probation earlier this year.
That prompted Warren County Judge John Hall to sentence him to 2 years in state prison followed by 3 years on parole, recommending that he be allowed to participate in the state's prison substance abuse program for possible early release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.