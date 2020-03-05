Queensbury man sentenced in drug case

BALLSTON SPA -- A Queensbury man who was arrested in a drug sweep last December has been sentenced to 5 years on probation for his felony plea.
William J. Miner, 51, pleaded guilty to fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance for a series of arrests in Moreau that led to the seizure of large amounts of cocaine and methamphetamine.
Several of the arrests occurred at the Budgetel Motel on Route 9 in Moreau, where police believe a drug supplier from New York City was selling narcotics. Charges are still pending against him.
Miner, who had two prior felony convictions, was sentenced Wednesday to 5 years on probation.