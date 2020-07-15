You are the owner of this article.
Queensbury man rescued from High Peaks after hiking injury
KEENE — A 25-year-old man from Queensbury was rescued on Sunday from a hike in the eastern High Peaks.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation received a call at 10:50 a.m. about an injured hiker on Upper Wolfjaw. The caller reported that the man was hiking solo and suffered a knee injury after falling on wet tree roots, according to a news release.

Forest rangers Kevin Burns, Tom Gliddi, Robbi Mecus and Scott van Laer, along with two assistant forest rangers, responded. At 3:10 p.m., Mecus located the injured man just below the summit of Upper Wolfjaw. He assessed the injury and determined that the victim, who was not identified, would need to be hoisted from the scene.

New York State Police Aviation found a break in the cloud cover at 3:50 p.m. and responded. The hiker was hoisted into the helicopter by Burns and taken to a local hospital for further medical treatment.

