Queensbury man puts fear of needles aside to inspire others to get vaccinated

QUEENSBURY — Andrew Paolano isn’t the biggest fan of needles, but his love of helping others outweighed his fear Tuesday when he got the first in a pair of coronavirus vaccinations at Hudson Headwaters.
The 26-year-old Queensbury resident has been thinking about getting inoculated against the virus for much of the past month, and when he learned he was eligible through his work at CWI, a nonprofit that serves people with disabilities, he jumped at the chance.
“I work with people with disabilities at my job every day,” he said. “It’s a vulnerable population, people with disabilities. I want people who have disabilities and who are elderly to get this (vaccine), because it’s important to keep these populations safe."
Under the state's vaccination schedule, front-line health care workers and employees and residents of congregate facilities such as nursing homes are eligible for the vaccine, first.
Paolano has autism and splits much of his time between his work at CWI and attending classes at SUNY Adirondack, where he’s hoping to earn a second associate degree before transferring to the University at Albany to study meteorology.
Before classes begin later this month, however, he wants to set an example for others by getting vaccinated.
“All my friends are scared of the vaccine and I know people with disabilities can be, too,” he said. “I just want parents to show their kids and parents of my friends to show my friends that it is safe. It only takes a second and it doesn’t hurt at all.”
The vaccine rollout at Hudson Headwaters has been slow in the early stages, but is improving, said William Borgos, chief medical officer.
“We’re getting there, we’re getting better at this,” he said.
Borgos said the organization, which has 21 clinics spread throughout the North Country, received its first doses on Dec. 21 and has inoculated around 1,200 people so far. Around 500 more are expected to be vaccinated on Wednesday.
Patients will need to receive a second dose of the vaccine four weeks after receiving their first dose.
With cases on the rise locally, Hudson Headwaters is seeking to balance vaccinations with testing and treating people for COVID-19.
“Our test positivity rates are up astronomically over the last few weeks,” Borgos said. “So, we’re trying to evaluate, test and treat all those people in a timely manner, while at the same time, adding on top of that, the vaccination.”
The sprawling health center will be able to distribute 500 doses or more a day, he said, and is working with local health departments and hospitals to coordinate distribution efforts. Hudson Headwaters is seeking to enlist qualified volunteers who can distribute the vaccine.
More than 600 people have volunteered throughout the Capital Region, and several nurses have reached out to Hudson Headwaters independently, inquiring about ways to help, Borgos said.
“We’re going to build our volunteer workforce going forward, knowing that this is not going to be a two-week process. We’re going to be vaccinating for months,” he said.
Meanwhile, Paolano said he’s looking forward to receiving his second dose in a few weeks and is hoping others will eventually follow suit.
“It feels rewarding," he said. "It feels like I’m almost there and I won’t have to worry about it anymore in another few weeks when I get the second vaccine in a few weeks."
