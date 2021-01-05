Queensbury man puts fear of needles aside to inspire others to get vaccinated

QUEENSBURY — Andrew Paolano isn’t the biggest fan of needles, but his love of helping others outweighed his fear Tuesday when he got the first in a pair of coronavirus vaccinations at Hudson Headwaters.

The 26-year-old Queensbury resident has been thinking about getting inoculated against the virus for much of the past month, and when he learned he was eligible through his work at CWI, a nonprofit that serves people with disabilities, he jumped at the chance.

“I work with people with disabilities at my job every day,” he said. “It’s a vulnerable population, people with disabilities. I want people who have disabilities and who are elderly to get this (vaccine), because it’s important to keep these populations safe."

Under the state's vaccination schedule, front-line health care workers and employees and residents of congregate facilities such as nursing homes are eligible for the vaccine, first.

Paolano has autism and splits much of his time between his work at CWI and attending classes at SUNY Adirondack, where he’s hoping to earn a second associate degree before transferring to the University at Albany to study meteorology.

Before classes begin later this month, however, he wants to set an example for others by getting vaccinated.