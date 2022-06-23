Queensbury man provides niche need for Ukraine through friendships

Queensbury resident Dan Janssen has been able to fill a niche need of providing specific medical supplies to Ukrainian refugees living in Poland.

Janssen has been able to do this through the unique friendships that he has fostered over the months of frequent trips he’s made to Poland.

It all started when he met Nata Maievska in October while staying at the same hostel in Warsaw, Poland, for an international film festival. The two remained friends, and when Russia began its formal invasion of Ukraine, Janssen reached out to her.

Maievska, who is a Ukrainian refugee herself living in Poland, is an interpreter and liaison for the Ukrainian consulate as a volunteer, located at her university campus in Warsaw.

Ukraine will communicate a specific need to the consulate in Poland, which Maievska then passes on to Janssen.

“(Ukrainian) hospitals get a plethora of blood, plasma, antibiotics, bandages, but that’s a fixed entity. But sometimes the hospital will find that a device goes on the fritz or craps out,” he said.

Currently, he is looking for EKG printers, preferably sourced in Warsaw, as past shipments he’s made from the U.S. have been stopped for weeks on end at Customs.

Recently, Janssen was able to successfully ship devices used for laparoscopic surgery.

Maievska is a 20-year-old full-time student, and is also the one who provides financially for her family. Her dad and brother are still in Ukraine.

“You’re like a superhero to me,” Janssen said to her during a Zoom conversation.

“It is normal,” she replied, meaning that she feels like she does not have a choice but to do everything she can.

She said the lives of countless Ukrainians have changed over the last year, and that people have to do more than just survive to fight back.

“If I can do this, why not.”

Maievska was already in Poland attending university before the war broke out.

While there was a lot of support a few months ago in Poland, the feeling between the Polish hosts and Ukrainian refugees has changed over the recent month.

“Many of the Ukrainian refugees in Poland right now are not as willing to adapt to the Polish way of life, or even learn their language. Their thinking is that they may go back home tomorrow.”

“There used to be a lot more Ukrainian flags all around Warsaw in support. There’s more animosity now,” Janssen said, based on what he observed during his last trip and from his recent conversations with Maievska.

“Everything is in a state of flux,” Janssen said, adding that many Ukrainians are trying to return home, while there are still refugees coming across the border into Poland.

Some are returning after hearing that the economy is running again in certain regions of the country, where the fighting isn’t as intense, he said.

Janssen speculated that this is what Russian President Vladmir Putin wanted in the first place: to take away the identity of the Ukrainian people.

Janssen’s last trip to Warsaw was between June 4 and June 7. He said that his regular trips will probably become more infrequent now because the sense of urgency has dissipated.

His last trip was to visit another friend he made at the Ukrainian Honorary Consulate, Honorary Consul Krzysztof Sikora, and to continue that line of communication.

“He (the consul) is the same age as me. We share a lot of the same hobbies. He makes cherry brandy, and I have a hobby of making maple syrup, so we exchanged gifts. I also brought him souvenirs from Lake George. We made a pact that we would visit each other going forward,” Janssen said.

Meeting with the consulate was a reaffirmation of what kind of specific medical equipment different hospitals may need in the coming months.

Janssen said that there’s been an overwhelming amount of financial support to the humanitarian crisis, but the need for some of these niche medical supplies fall to the wayside at times.

Janssen is accepting donations via his Venmo account he created for this effort, at @Daniel-Janssen-PA-C.

He specified that he does not use donations for travel expenses.

