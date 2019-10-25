{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man who was arrested in two felony cases within a span of months pleaded guilty to two charges Wednesday in Warren County Court.

Terry A. McCray, 26, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree grand larceny for the theft of more than $1,000 from a Lake George motel where he worked.

He also pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in connection with an arrest during a traffic stop in Queensbury last Dec. 19.

The felony AUO charge is brought when a driver has a license that has been suspended at least 10 times.

McCray said he didn't know his license was suspended, but Warren County First Assistant District Attorney Matthew Burin pointed out that he had more than 20 suspensions stemming from tickets in 11 different courts.

He faces a sentence of 5 years on probation as well as $1,040 restitution.

