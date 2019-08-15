{{featured_button_text}}

Waqas Nauman, 37, of Queensbury, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court on Thursday to charges of defrauding Medicaid in connection to two medical transportation companies in Essex County.

Nauman was one of 12 people arrested in a large-scale conspiracy focusing on transportation of the indigent to medical appointments in order to receive hundreds of thousands of dollars of federal money through a kickback scheme. 

Nauman was a co-owner of the companies operating the scheme, Green Mountain Medical Transportation Inc. and Four Way Taxi Inc.

The other co-owner, Khurram Gondal, 39, of Ticonderoga, pleaded guilty to similar charges earlier this year, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. 

Authorities say Nauman and Gondal each face up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and up to three years of probation. They will be sentenced by Senior U.S. District Judge Thomas McAvoy.

Nauman and Gondal have already agreed to pay $55,000 and $60,000 in restitution, respectively, according to the release. 

