QUEENSBURY -- A 49-year-old Queensbury man is headed to jail after he pleaded guilty Wednesday to having sexual contact with a child.
Michael Elmore pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual abuse, a felony, in connection with his arrest in September by State Police.
The charge was brought because he had sexual contact with a child under the age of 11. State Police said he was familiar with the victim.
Elmore agreed to a plea deal that will include 16 weekends in Warren County Jail and 10 years on probation when he is sentenced Jan. 20 by Warren County Judge John Hall.
