{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY -- A 49-year-old Queensbury man is headed to jail after he pleaded guilty Wednesday to having sexual contact with a child.

Michael Elmore pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual abuse, a felony, in connection with his arrest in September by State Police.

The charge was brought because he had sexual contact with a child under the age of 11. State Police said he was familiar with the victim.

Elmore agreed to a plea deal that will include 16 weekends in Warren County Jail and 10 years on probation when he is sentenced Jan. 20 by Warren County Judge John Hall.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
3

Tags

Load comments