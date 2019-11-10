QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man pleaded guilty Thursday in Warren County Court to a felony charge for selling marijuana to a person under the age of 18.
Andrew Bates, 22, of Minnesota Avenue, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal sale of marijuana for a pot sale to a minor last November in Queensbury. He will also have to plead guilty to misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child in Queensbury Town Court as part of a plea deal.
Warren County Judge John Hall put him on interim probation for a year. If he does well, he will be allowed to withdraw his felony plea and plead guilty to a misdemeanor, with a sentence of 3 years on probation.
If he does not do well, he faces a jail or prison sentence.
