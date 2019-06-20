QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man who seriously injured a small dog last fall to the point it had to be euthanized has pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors after his lawyer argued a felony animal cruelty count was not warranted.
Joshua A. Millington faces up to a year in Warren County Jail when sentenced Aug. 12 by town Justice Eric Schwenker.
Millington, 39, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty and endangering the welfare of a child in connection with the death last September of a chihuahua named Duke.
Police said he slammed the dog against a wall, and the injuries the dog suffered led to it being euthanized.
Police said Millington became “upset” with the dog because it was having incontinence issues, and he allegedly threw the 9-pound animal against a wall as a 14-year-old who was in the Alpine Avenue home watched.
A felony aggravated animal cruelty count that was filed by the Warren County Sheriff's Office was dropped after his lawyer, Tucker Stanclift, argued that the allegations did not satisfy the elements of the felony.
The felony charge requires proof that the person intended to cause extreme physical pain or caused the injury "in an especially depraved or sadistic manner" and Stanclift said there was no such proof.
He said Millington took the dog to a veterinarian, and it was euthanized only because he could not afford the $3,000 or more in treatment that it would need.
"He felt really bad about it," Stanclift said. "No one was going to charge him with anything but he felt guilty and he went to the police and turned himself in."
Millington, who records show had prior felony arrests for felony assault and criminal possession of a weapon for allegedly hitting a woman with a baseball bat, is free pending sentencing. Stanclift said he plans to argue at sentencing that a jail sentence is not warranted.
