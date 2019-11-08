{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man was charged Friday with a felony and misdemeanor for allegedly violating an order of protection at a Manor Drive home.

Jesse J. Pickett, 26, was charged with an aggravated felony offense and misdemeanor criminal contempt after an investigation by the Warren County Sheriff's Office, officials said.

Police went to the home where he was arrested after a 911 hang-up call was received from it, and they found Pickett there in violation of an order of protection, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Pickett was also found to be wanted on arrest warrants for failing to show up for court in unrelated cases in Warren and Washington counties.

He was arraigned and sent to Warren County Jail for lack of bail.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters and Warren County government. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

