QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man was charged Friday with a felony and misdemeanor for allegedly violating an order of protection at a Manor Drive home.
Jesse J. Pickett, 26, was charged with an aggravated felony offense and misdemeanor criminal contempt after an investigation by the Warren County Sheriff's Office, officials said.
Police went to the home where he was arrested after a 911 hang-up call was received from it, and they found Pickett there in violation of an order of protection, according to the Sheriff's Office.
You have free articles remaining.
Pickett was also found to be wanted on arrest warrants for failing to show up for court in unrelated cases in Warren and Washington counties.
He was arraigned and sent to Warren County Jail for lack of bail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.