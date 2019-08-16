{{featured_button_text}}

FORT EDWARD — A Queensbury man has been indicted on four charges for allegedly selling the prescription drug Subxone in Hudson Falls during a police investigation.

Adam J. Rouse, 34, faces two counts each of criminal sale of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a controlled substance for allegedly selling the drug earlier this year, police said.

Subuxone is prescribed to opioid addicts to help them stop using opioids, but a black market has developed for it as some users believed it gives them a high.

Rouse pleaded not guilty to the charges and was sent to Saratoga County Jail, where he is being held on unrelated identity theft charges that led to a guilty plea last week.

Hudson Falls Police Detective John Kibling handled the case, assisted by the Washington County Sheriff's Office, county Probation Department, county District Attorney's Office and Glens Falls Police.

