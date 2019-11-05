QUEENSBURY -- A Queensbury man was arrested Sunday on felony and misdemeanor charges for allegedly violating an order of protection, police records show.
Sean M. Belair, 37, was arrested by State Police and they were called about a protective order violation, according to the agency's public information website.
He was found to have had unwanted physical contact with a person who has an order of protection from him, and keeping her from using a phone to call for help, records show.
Belair was charged with felony criminal contempt, misdemeanor criminal mischief and non-criminal harassment, according to State Police.
He was arraigned and sent to Warren County Jail for lack of bail.
