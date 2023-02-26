QUEENSBURY — Matthew Taormino of Queensbury was honored with Kiwanis International’s New York District “Distinguished President” award at the service organization's annual conference in Albany on Feb. 11.

Taormino served as Kiwanis Club of Glens Falls president for 2021-2022.

During his term, he began and continues to edit the club’s monthly newsletter. Also, the club grew with six new members, and Taormino chaired the club’s popular Duck Race and served on the first-year committee that developed the “Spirits in the Trees” event. In addition, he serves on the Kiwanis Club Foundation board and is a Key Club (Kiwanis’ high school leadership program) adviser.

He joined Kiwanis in 2012 and has been influential in determining and participating in club activities and community participation. He also serves on the board of the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce and has served as general manager of the Dunham’s Bay Resort, Lake George, for the past several years.