QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man has been sentenced to up to 3 years in state prison for violating an order of protection by choking and injuring a woman last fall.
Brian J. Ray, 32, pleaded guilty in January to first-degree criminal contempt for an October attack that caused minor injuries to a woman who had an order of protection against him. The attack occurred Oct. 6, 2018 and was witnessed by at least one child.
Warren County Judge John Hall put Ray on interim probation for a year. But he was arrested in September in Saratoga County when he was found with the victim and in possession of drugs, police said. He was charged with an additional felony criminal contempt charge as well as lesser counts, and the charges are still pending.
Hall sentenced Ray to 1.5 to 3 years in state prison.
