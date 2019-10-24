FORT EDWARD -- A Queensbury man who sold prescription drugs during a police investigation is headed to state prison for 2.5 years.
Adam J. Rouse, 34, pleaded guilty to criminal sale of a controlled substance, a felony, for a sale of Suboxone earlier this year in Hudson Falls.
The conviction was the latest in a series of legal problems for Rouse, who pleaded guilty to felony identity theft in Saratoga County Court in August and faces 4 years in state prison in that case. That arrest stemmed from the use of another person's information to open a credit account and make purchases.
Rouse is also a registered sex offender who pleaded guilty to failure to register in 2017.
He faces 2.5 years in prison and 3 years on parole when sentenced in Washington County Court on Nov. 15 in the drug case.
