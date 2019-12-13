Queensbury man headed to prison in child sex sting

FORT EDWARD — A Queensbury man who was caught in a child sex sting in Washington County last summer is headed to state prison for 18 months after his guilty plea to a felony charge.

Barry H. Grubert, 66, pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree criminal sexual act for his July arrest in connection with an undercover police operation that targeted would-be pedophiles.

He was one of seven men charged after they responded to an online classified advertisement for a sexual encounter, and traveled to a location in Hudson Falls to meet with who they thought would be a girl under the age of 15 for a sexual encounter.

They were instead met by officers from a number of police agencies who charged them with a variety of felonies for attempting to have sex with a child.

Grubert was the fourth to plead guilty, and the 18-month state prison term, to be followed by 10 years on parole, has been the disposition the others received as well. They will all have to register as sex offenders upon their release from prison.

Charges are still pending against the three other suspects.

Grubert is free pending sentencing Jan. 3 by Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan. His lawyer, James Knox, did not return a phone call for comment Thursday.

The effort was overseen by the FBI’s Child Exploitation Human Trafficking Task Force, which has been involved in similar stings with local and State Police in Warren, Albany and Fulton counties in recent years. The officers have used social media to communicate with people who respond to sex-themed postings before they travel to a location with the intent to have sex with a child.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

