Queensbury man headed to prison for stabbing

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man who stabbed another man during a brawl at an apartment complex last spring has been sentenced to state prison for up to 3.5 years.

Parker E. Reimche, 23, pleaded guilty last fall to attempted second-degree burglary for the April 18, 2019 incident at Montcalm Apartments in Queensbury.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Reimche admitted that he went to the complex to confront a man about his relationship with Reimche's girlfriend.

Police said Reimche had a knife and a co-defendant a crowbar. But the duo found a group of several men at the home, and a fight broke out that left one man with minor knife wounds but Reimche beaten badly with a rock.

Warren County Judge John Hall Reimche sentenced Reimche, who has a lengthy criminal record that includes at least one prior felony conviction, to 3.5 years to be followed by 5 years on parole.

A co-defendant, Zachary Mitchell of Fort Edward, pleaded guilty as well and was sentenced to 4 years in state prison.

Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0