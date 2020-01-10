Queensbury man headed to prison for stabbing
0 comments

Queensbury man headed to prison for stabbing

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man who stabbed another man during a brawl at an apartment complex last spring has been sentenced to state prison for up to 3.5 years.

Parker E. Reimche, 23, pleaded guilty last fall to attempted second-degree burglary for the April 18, 2019 incident at Montcalm Apartments in Queensbury.

Reimche admitted that he went to the complex to confront a man about his relationship with Reimche's girlfriend.

Police said Reimche had a knife and a co-defendant a crowbar. But the duo found a group of several men at the home, and a fight broke out that left one man with minor knife wounds but Reimche beaten badly with a rock.

Warren County Judge John Hall Reimche sentenced Reimche, who has a lengthy criminal record that includes at least one prior felony conviction, to 3.5 years to be followed by 5 years on parole.

A co-defendant, Zachary Mitchell of Fort Edward, pleaded guilty as well and was sentenced to 4 years in state prison.

Parker Reimche

Reimche
0 comments
0
2
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News