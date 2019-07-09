{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man has been sentenced to state prison for driving drunk in a stolen car.

Joshua D. Copeland, 30, was arrested Feb. 9 in Glens Falls after he was stopped for speeding on Sherman Avenue. Police determined he was intoxicated and the Kia sedan he was driving had been reported stolen, police said.

He was charged with felony criminal possession of stolen property for the vehicle, and felony driving while intoxicated because he has at least one prior DWI conviction, police said. 

Copeland pleaded guilty last week in Warren County Court to felony criminal possession of a stolen property and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. Warren County Judge John Hall sentenced him to 1-1/3 to 4 years in state prison.

Copeland also had the prescription drug Xanax without a prescription, but a misdemeanor charge for those drugs was dropped as part of his plea deal.

