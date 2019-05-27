BALLSTON SPA — A Queensbury man has been sentenced to a year in Saratoga County Jail for driving impaired with a child in his vehicle.
Travis R. Broe, 28, pleaded guilty last month to felony aggravated driving while ability impaired by drugs and misdemeanor DWAI after State Police stopped him on Colebrook Road in Northumberland last Nov. 3.
He was found to have a child younger than 16 in the vehicle.
Broe, who is on parole for a 2017 heroin possession conviction in Warren County, was sentenced to a year in the county jail by Judge James Murphy. He also may face additional time in prison for violating parole.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.