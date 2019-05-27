{{featured_button_text}}

BALLSTON SPA — A Queensbury man has been sentenced to a year in Saratoga County Jail for driving impaired with a child in his vehicle.

Travis R. Broe, 28, pleaded guilty last month to felony aggravated driving while ability impaired by drugs and misdemeanor DWAI after State Police stopped him on Colebrook Road in Northumberland last Nov. 3.

He was found to have a child younger than 16 in the vehicle.

Broe, who is on parole for a 2017 heroin possession conviction in Warren County, was sentenced to a year in the county jail by Judge James Murphy. He also may face additional time in prison for violating parole.

