Queensbury man faces felony, misdemeanors for threat to kill

GLENS FALLS -- A Queensbury man was charged with numerous crimes Tuesday after he allegedly threatened to kill another person, according to police.

Richard M. Capone, 37, was arrested after Glens Falls Police were contacted about a dispute at a home on Columbia Avenue.

Police said he banged on the victim's home's door and threatened to kill a person there who has an order of protection against him, and left a phone voicemail message saying he was going to kick down the door and attack a person inside.

Capone was charged with felony aggravated family offense, misdemeanor criminal contempt and aggravated harassment and non-criminal harassment.

A misdemeanor charge of criminal possession of a controlled substance was filed because Capone allegedly had the prescription drug Suboxone without a prescription, according to Glens Falls Police.

Capone was arraigned and released pending prosecution in Glens Falls City Court.

Glens Falls Police Officer Chris Perrilli made the arrest.

