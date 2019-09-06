{{featured_button_text}}

LAKE GEORGE — The Queensbury man who was critically hurt in a motorcycle crash Monday has died from his injuries.

Nicholas G. Monteleone, 34, died Wednesday at Albany Medical Center after he was brought there following a Monday night collision on Route 9 in Lake George. Officials said he suffered multiple fractures, internal injuries and a head injury.

Police said Monteleone was headed north near McGinnis Road when he tried to pass stopped vehicles in a no-passing zone and ran into the side of a pickup truck that was making a left turn. Occupants of the pickup truck were not hurt.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office said investigation was continuing, but no charges were expected as Monteleone was believed to be at fault.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
7
0

Tags

Load comments