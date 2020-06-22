Queensbury man dead, wife in critical condition following Northway motorcycle crash

LAKE GEORGE — A Queensbury man was killed and his wife is in critical condition following a motorcycle crash on the Northway on Sunday, according to State Police.

James A. Sidusky, 76, and his wife Judy Sidusky, 65, were ejected from their motorcycle when James, who was driving the vehicle at 11:27 a.m., struck a guardrail after exiting the right-hand lane just south of Exit 22 in the northbound lane of the Northway, State Police said.