QUEENSBURY -- A Queensbury Town Court jury deliberated about 20 minutes Thursday before convicting a Queensbury man of falsely claiming he was injured by a Warren County corrections officer.

Michael J. Vittengl, 62, was arrested last August, after he reported that he was injured by an officer in Warren County Jail.

Vittengl reported that the guard opened a jail door and knocked him down when he was next to the door, but a Warren County Sheriff’s Office investigation, aided by surveillance video, showed that was not what occurred.

He was in jail at the time on a grand larceny charge that alleges he scammed a boat owner into believing he had a dock to rent on Lake George at a friend’s home, when he did not have permission to use the dock, and then using the $60,000 pontoon boat while the boat owner was not there.

He also faced a probation violation charge from a May 2018 conviction for possessing a stolen painting of racehorse American Pharaoh that was worth $5,000 to $8,000. It had been taken from an acquaintance’s art gallery in Saratoga Springs.

Vittengl was ultimately sentenced to 2 to 6 years in state prison for violating probation.

He was convicted of the misdemeanor falsely reporting an incident after a two-day trial before Queensbury Town Justice Eric Schwenker. Warren County assistant district attorneys Avi Goldstein and Matthew Burin prosecuted the case, while Vittengl was defended by Fred Rench.

Vittengl, a former local car dealer and businessman, faces up to a year in jail when sentenced on the misdemeanor. He is being held in Warren County Jail.

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime and Warren County government for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

