QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man was arrested on Saturday following a hit-and-run accident in the village of Lake George.

Scot D. Ballard, 53, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated after police responded to the area of Sewall and Canada streets for a report of a hit-and-run accident, police said in a news release.

At about 6:27 p.m. Saturday, a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle that left the scene was stopped on Route 9 in Lake George for unspecified traffic offenses, police said.

The operator, Ballard, was found to be intoxicated and was subsequently arrested, police said.

At the station, police said Ballard submitted to a chemical breath test, which yielded 0.24% blood alcohol content, three times the legal limit.

In addition to the aggravated driving while intoxicated charge, he was issued numerous traffic tickets, police said.

Ballard was released on his own recognizance to appear at a later date in Lake George Town Court.