QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury teen has been charged with burglary for allegedly breaking into an acquaintance's home to steal a cellphone, police said.

John Van Doren Jr., 18, was charged with second-degree burglary, a felony, for a recent incident in which a home on Elmhurst Drive was entered through a window and a phone stolen, according to State Police.

The phone was recovered. Van Doren was being held, pending arraignment Wednesday.

