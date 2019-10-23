QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury teen has been charged with burglary for allegedly breaking into an acquaintance's home to steal a cellphone, police said.
John Van Doren Jr., 18, was charged with second-degree burglary, a felony, for a recent incident in which a home on Elmhurst Drive was entered through a window and a phone stolen, according to State Police.
The phone was recovered. Van Doren was being held, pending arraignment Wednesday.
