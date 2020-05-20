Queensbury man charged with burglary, assault

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — State Police arrested a Queensbury man on Tuesday for allegedly entering a residence and assaulting the homeowner.

Geoffrey M. Pickering, 30, allegedly entered the South Glens Falls residence at about 10 p.m. and struck the resident. Pickering and the victim knew each other, police said.

Pickering fled the scene before police arrived and was located a short time later. He was arrested and charged with felony second-degree burglary and misdemeanors of third-degree assault and criminal obstruction of breathing.

Pickering was arraigned in Moreau Town Court and remanded to Saratoga County without jail. He is due back in court on June 17.

