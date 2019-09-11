{{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSBURGH — A Queensbury man was jailed Monday in connection with an incident last month in which he allegedly exposed his genitalia to two children outside a store, police said.

Allan E. Pontes Jr., 48, was charged with four misdemeanors, including two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and single counts of public lewdness and exposure of a person, according to State Police.

Pontes was charged in connection with a case where police said a man exposed himself to two children outside the Target store in Plattsburgh on Aug. 20. State Police posted on Facebook about the incident last month, which led to tips that pointed investigators to Pontes, and he was located this week in Ulster County, officials said.

Pontes was arraigned in Plattsburgh Town Court and sent to Clinton County Jail for lack of bail.

