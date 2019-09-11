PLATTSBURGH — A Queensbury man was jailed Monday in connection with an incident last month in which he allegedly exposed his genitalia to two children outside a store, police said.
Allan E. Pontes Jr., 48, was charged with four misdemeanors, including two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and single counts of public lewdness and exposure of a person, according to State Police.
You have free articles remaining.
Pontes was charged in connection with a case where police said a man exposed himself to two children outside the Target store in Plattsburgh on Aug. 20. State Police posted on Facebook about the incident last month, which led to tips that pointed investigators to Pontes, and he was located this week in Ulster County, officials said.
Pontes was arraigned in Plattsburgh Town Court and sent to Clinton County Jail for lack of bail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.