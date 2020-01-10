Queensbury man charged in drug case
Queensbury man charged in drug case

MALTA — A Queensbury man was arrested on felony and misdemeanor drug charges Thursday in Saratoga County, records show.

Alfred T. "Alfie" Allen, 49, was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance after an investigation by State Police.

Police records show he possessed cocaine when troopers encountered him on Round Lake Road.

Allen was released pending prosecution in Malta Town Court.

Allen was also arrested in May for exposing a 6-year-old child to marijuana that wound up in the child's school folder and was found by the child's kindergarten teacher.

He pleaded guilty onto endangering the welfare of a child, and was sentenced to 90 days in Warren County Jail on the charge.

