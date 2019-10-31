{{featured_button_text}}

WILTON — A Queensbury man was jailed Wednesday after he car chase with state troopers on Route 9, running off into woods before he was caught, officials said.

Aaron J. Arquette, 27, was charged with misdemeanor counts of unlawful fleeing from a police officer, reckless driving, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and numerous traffic tickets after he fled from state troopers who spotted him speeding just after noon.

Arquette was travelling 25 mph over the speed limit, and when he tried to flee at high speed, State Police terminated the pursuit, according to a police press release.

Troopers patrolled the area and found the vehicle off nearby Old Saratoga Road a short time later, with the driver running off into woods, authorities said.

Arquette was also wanted on a parole violation warrant, and was sent to Warren County Jail without bail on that charge.

He is on parole for a felony criminal sale of a controlled substance conviction in Warren County in October 2018, for which he was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison. He was paroled July 11, after completing the state's shock incarceration program for non-violent offenders.

