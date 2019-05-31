QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man was charged with grand larceny this week for allegedly collecting unemployment insurance while still working, according to State Police.
Peter A. Truesdale Jr., 54, was charged with third-degree grand larceny, a felony, because he was collecting unemployment while working for a Hudson Falls business, police said in a news release.
Truesdale was released pending prosecution in Queensbury Town Court.
