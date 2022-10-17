Queensbury makes Blind Rock more accessible to public

QUEENSBURY — The more than 40-year quest by John Strough to make Blind Rock a publicly accessible pocket park will be complete once interpretive signing is added at the site.

Until town officials, led by Strough, bought an acre of land around the rock in recent years, the split stone was on private, developable property near Route 9 and not maintained.

"For hundreds of years, it was a landmark, a boundary, a place of mysterious and legendary terror, and now it's almost buried by dirt, brush and trees," The Post-Star reported in 2009.

Blind Rock, located in the woods between Montray Road and the Uno restaurant near Route 9, has been made more accessible for public viewing.

The small parking area in front was enlarged, stone dust was put down, and wood chips were placed on the path to the rock from the road. Vines and growth around the rock were cleared away. Previously, stone walls were built on the north side of Blind Rock by Isaac Rumph for an Eagle Scout project to prevent soil erosion and provide seating.

A boulder at the entrance to the pocket park is not Blind Rock, Strough notes. That big rock was placed there by the town to keep people from unloading debris and trash at the site, he said. Visitors have to park their car and walk past that stone to see the real rock.

Generally, there has been some confusion about where the rock is, at least for the non-historians. It is not on Blind Rock Road in the town, and it not very near the Warren County Bikeway sign telling of the rock's lore. A town of Queensbury metal marker at the corner of Route 9 and Montray Road is a bit closer to the actual location.

The metal marker calls the rock a "legendary place of Native American rendezvous and ambushes," and also refers to it as a frontier boundary marker and "Colonial landmark."

Blind Rock is about 11 feet long, 7 feet wide and 4 feet tall, and is cleaved in half. It is thought that the rock originally was 2 or 3 feet taller, but in time sediment and mud buried a portion of it.

Strough said he hopes to have signs (ones that "can't be easily stolen," which has been a problem in the past) explaining the history of the site placed at the park as soon as this year, but he has to create concise interpretive wording for something he can enthusiastically talk about at length, as he does on group tours.

Strough, a former high school history teacher, recently wrote two detailed articles on the subject of Blind Rock, one for a new Warren County Historical Society book, "Warren County Voices," and the other for the June 2022 newsletter of the French & Indian War Society at Lake George.

Suffice it to say there is a lot of history and mystery and legend about the rock — recounted in detail by Strough in both writings and in quite graphic detail in A.W. Holden's 1874 "A History of the Town of Queensbury" — reputed to be a site of torture among warring factions in Colonial America.

The rock served as a north-south dividing line and was used as a point of reference in determining land deeds and property lines, Strough said. In the 18th century, the rock was a boundary mark on the land route between the Hudson River and Lake George, and a dividing line between French forces to the north and British forces to the south.

"In addition to its location between the Hudson and Lake George, Blind Rock was near a crossroads between the Great Warpath and an east-west road," Strough told a Post-Star reporter in 2009. "It also had three artesian wells where Home Depot is now, making it a desirable area for an encampment."

The rock has significance in both post-Revolutionary War tourism and in thinking about the historical significance of the area in general, according to Strough.

"It was an expected and anticipated stagecoach stop," Strough notes in his "Warren County Voices" piece. "Thousands of years of Native Americans on trade and hunting adventures passed by this rock."

Strough has a personal connection with the property. As a boy, he lived with his grandparents on a farm at the top of Miller Hill, and Blind Rock was located on that land. His grandfather built a garage, where Gambles Bakery now stands along Route 9, for a school bus and auto body business. One day, while mending the lower pasture fence with his grandfather, the two took a break in the shade, aside the unusual split stone outcropping.

"That there," Varnum Whitcomb told his 11-year-old grandson, "is Blind Rock."

It was the rock's "enticingly scary history," mixed with the fact that it was on the property where he lived, that focused Strough's attention on the region's rich heritage.

"Blind Rock became my core motivator, the cause of my obsession to learn more about local history," he writes.