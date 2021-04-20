Queensbury landfill declared potential Superfund site

QUEENSBURY — The town landfill on Jenkinsville Road has been designated a potential state Superfund site, or a "P-site," DEC officials said at a community meeting Monday.

A state Department of Environmental Conservation project manager is now in charge of investigating the site and determining whether it is the cause of 1,4-dioxane found in nearby residential wells.

The state Department of Health has also tested many more wells in the nearby neighborhood and will extend the tests further if more wells test positive for 1,4-dioxane.

The chemical, which was used as a stabilizer for chlorinated solvents, has been found in bubble bath, shampoo, laundry detergent and similar cleaning products that require suds. It is believed to increase the chance of developing liver cancer.

So far, 16 wells have tested positive for an unsafe level of dioxane. The state has asked for permission to test wells at 88 houses, and 74 wells have been tested so far. The owners of the other 14 houses haven’t answered DOH.

Of the wells tested, 44 tested negative, 16 positive, six wells need to be retested, and samples from eight wells haven’t come back yet. Water sample results take about six weeks to come back from the lab, DEC said.