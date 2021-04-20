Queensbury landfill declared potential Superfund site

QUEENSBURY — The town landfill on Jenkinsville Road has been designated a potential state Superfund site, or a "P-site," DEC officials said at a community meeting Monday.
A state Department of Environmental Conservation project manager is now in charge of investigating the site and determining whether it is the cause of 1,4-dioxane found in nearby residential wells.
The state Department of Health has also tested many more wells in the nearby neighborhood and will extend the tests further if more wells test positive for 1,4-dioxane.
The chemical, which was used as a stabilizer for chlorinated solvents, has been found in bubble bath, shampoo, laundry detergent and similar cleaning products that require suds. It is believed to increase the chance of developing liver cancer.
So far, 16 wells have tested positive for an unsafe level of dioxane. The state has asked for permission to test wells at 88 houses, and 74 wells have been tested so far. The owners of the other 14 houses haven’t answered DOH.
Of the wells tested, 44 tested negative, 16 positive, six wells need to be retested, and samples from eight wells haven’t come back yet. Water sample results take about six weeks to come back from the lab, DEC said.
The state is also testing groundwater at the three other landfills in the area, all of which are near the town of Queensbury’s closed and capped landfill, which is where the chemical was first found. PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) were also found at the town landfill, but have not been found in dangerous levels in any of the residential wells, DOH officials said.
The Finch paper mill landfill was tested the week of April 1, with results expected at the end of the month. Two other landfills will be tested next week, with results expected at the end of May. Those are the closed McLaughlin construction debris landfill, which is now owned by Warren County, and the closed Ciba-Geigy landfill, which is now owned by BASF and has been monitored by DEC for more than two decades.
DEC had to drill monitoring wells at the McLaughlin landfill, which was done on April 5 so that the landfill could be tested three weeks later. DEC also had to seek permission from BASF to test the Ciba-Geigy landfill, which the agency received Monday.
Once the state determines the source of the contamination, DEC will make sure the problem is solved, DEC chief of staff Sean Mahar said.
“We’re going to use every tool in the state toolbox to provide clean water and assistance to this community,” he said. “All potential mitigation options are going to be on the table. We’re going to pursue them with the town and others.”
The top possibility would be providing public water, because dioxane filters have not yet been approved for household use, state officials said. But other options would be considered as well. The state could help with financing for a public water system, among other assistance, he said.
As for the danger of dioxane, DOH officials stressed that over a lifetime of exposure, it slightly increases a person’s chance of cancer. Because that is the only known health impact, using water is considered a “minimal” exposure. That means anything other than drinking it is considered relatively safe. Even using the water in a humidifier is safe, they said. But because the water should not be ingested, the state is providing water coolers with bottles of water for each affected household.
That will continue until the problem is resolved, they said.
Since the state only started testing for dioxane a few years ago, when it became clear it could be a carcinogen, it’s unknown how long residents have been drinking contaminated water.
They do not have a timeline for how long it will take to determine the source, which is the next step. But the groundwater appears to flow in a south or southeast direction, so upstream houses and businesses are not believed to be affected, they said.
But there is much left to be learned, said DEC materials manager Kevin Wood.
“We’re really trying to get an idea of what’s going on in this area. There’s a lot going on. There’s a lot of landfills,” he said. “We need a better understanding of groundwater flow.”
They’ll also look at well depth among the landfill monitoring wells, bedrock and many other site characteristics.
DEC officials said they didn’t hold a public meeting until now, more than a year after they learned that the groundwater at the town landfill was contaminated, because they didn’t have enough data to share with the public. The meeting was scheduled a month after neighbors went public about the issue at a Town Board meeting.
“We needed to get more data back so we could have an informed conversation with you,” Mahar said.
After nine DEC and DOH officials detailed the many steps they have taken so far and what they will do to resolve the problem, residents said they felt reassured. But they also said they doubted the meeting would have happened if they hadn’t gone public.
“I believe they’re trying. And I believe they’re trying because we made a lot of noise,” said Michele Harding.
Her husband, Noel Harding, who organized the neighbors who spoke publicly last month, said he was impressed by the experts the state had brought to bear on the problem.
“They instilled confidence. I did feel reassured,” he said. “Both DEC and DOH answered questions we had concerns about.”
