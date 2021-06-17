Queensbury investigates reported underage drinking incident

QUEENSBURY — The Queensbury school district is looking into a report of an underage drinking incident that occurred on Wednesday in Lake George.

Students spent the day on Lake George drinking, according to a witness who lives in Lake George and sent an email to the Post-Star and the district.

The tiptser said about a dozen students, many of whom are student-athletes, were involved. They were seen arriving at the Algonquin restaurant by boat after a day of drinking on the lake before leaving, the tipster said.

Warren County Sheriff Jim LaFarr said the county received a call from a third party, reporting a vessel with teenagers on board who were drinking. The caller did not observe the boat first-hand. An officer was dispatched to the scene, but did not see anything.

Superintendent of Schools Kyle Gannon said the district received an email last night about the incident. He said he could not comment on specific disciplinary issues due to the need to protect student privacy.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

