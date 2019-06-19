QUEENSBURY — New LED bulbs are being installed on Main Street and on the Million Dollar Half Mile, which will help save the planet and save the town money.
The town is using $24,305 of a $50,000 Clean Energy grant to pay for 118 new bulbs. High-pressure 150-watt sodium bulbs are being replaced by 36 watt LEDs.
“They’re supposed to be fairly equivalent,” Supervisor John Strough said.
Several different wattages were installed early so that the board could walk under the lights at night and decide which bulbs were best. They were considering a bulb of 40-plus watts, which would use more electricity. But the 36-watt bulb was slightly different, with a higher color temperature rating known as a kelvin.
“We thought that the 4,000 Kelvins was a little bit brighter, whiter light, so we decided we could go with the lower wattage,” Strough said.
The town will save about $9,500 a year with the lower wattage bulbs. That means the lights would pay for themselves in less than three years.
“But it’s an instant savings for the residents of Queensbury because a grant paid for it,” Strough said.
Because the lights use less electricity, which is generated primarily by burning coal, the LEDs will also reduce greenhouse gases.
The lights are estimated to reduce carbon dioxide by 58,500 pounds; avoid the emission of 600 pounds of oxides of nitrogen; and 161 pounds of sulfur dioxide.
“And we’ll reduce the town’s annual kilowatt demand by 74,538 kilowatts,” Strough said.
The Town Board plans to go further and replace the bulbs on streetlights throughout the town. But a consultant is still waiting for an inventory list from National Grid about which lights belong to it.
“We expect that fairly soon,” Strough said.
Then the town will consider whether to buy the fixtures from National Grid, and then replace the bulbs, or to pay National Grid to replace the bulbs. The town may work with Warren County on a bid to replace bulbs throughout the county, on the hope that it would net a lower price per light.
