QUEENSBURY — A fire that heavily damaged a Queensbury home on Wednesday was caused by an electrical issue.
The Wednesday morning fire tore through part of the home at 17 Michaels Drive. Two elderly residents were able to escape after a resident alerted them.
Glens Falls fire investigators, who contract with Warren County to investigate fires in Warren County, found that the area of origin of the fire was in the front exterior where the main electrical line entered, Glens Falls Fire Chief James Schrammel said.
It was unclear how the electrical connection came to cause the fire, but it was the only potential cause where the fire began, Schrammel said.
"There was nothing else in that area that could have caused it," Schrammel said.
