Queensbury Hotel to host 31st North Country Festival of Trees

GLENS FALLS — The Queensbury Hotel will host the 31st annual North Country Festival of Trees on Nov. 25 through Nov. 27.

The halls will be decked with different decorated trees, wreaths, mantels and more.

The event is presented by Berkshire Bank to benefit Prospect Center in Queensbury, an affiliate of Center for Disability Services.

There will be breakfasts with Santa Claus from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, and Sunday, Nov. 27. Children’s activities will also be available during the Breakfasts with Santa.

Although the general festival is free to the public, breakfast with Santa are $20 for adults and $15 for kids, or free for kids younger than 2. Registration for the breakfast can be done at cfdsny.org or call 518-832-6113.

Photos with Santa Claus and activities for the kids will be available during the general festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and on Sunday until 3 p.m.

The general festival hours will be from 11 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, and Saturday, Nov. 26, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27.