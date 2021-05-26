Queensbury Hotel plans ballroom expansion

GLENS FALLS — The Queensbury Hotel is seeking to expand its ballroom and construct a new banquet kitchen as part of a 5,200-square-foot expansion.
The plans call for extending the five-story hotel’s first floor into the parking lot near the building’s entrance along Ridge Street.
No additional guest rooms would be added.
Instead, the $1.75 million expansion would increase the capacity of the hotel's Adirondack Ballroom by 100 guests. A new banquet kitchen would also be built off the ballroom.
Renovations to the existing ballroom are expected to be completed during construction, and a patio installed just off the ballroom.
The plans also call for reconfiguring the hotel’s parking lot and updating the stormwater management plan. A total of six parking spaces are expected to be lost as a result of the expansion.
It’s unclear when construction is expected to begin.
Tyler Herrick, the Queensbury Hotel’s general manager, did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.
The city's Planning Board is expected to review the plans on Tuesday.
The proposed expansion is the latest in a series of renovations the Queensbury Hotel has undergone since Ed Moore bought the hotel in 2016.
In 2018, a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system was installed, and all rooms on the fourth and fifth floors were renovated with new floors, wall coverings, furniture and bathrooms.
Several rooms on the second floor were also converted into office space or turned into meeting rooms or gathering space.
The hotel’s Park 26 restaurant and Fenimore's Pub, its bar, were revamped during recent renovations.
The city’s Planning Board will meet at 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday. The meeting will be livestreamed on the city’s YouTube channel.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.