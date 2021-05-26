Queensbury Hotel plans ballroom expansion

GLENS FALLS — The Queensbury Hotel is seeking to expand its ballroom and construct a new banquet kitchen as part of a 5,200-square-foot expansion.

The plans call for extending the five-story hotel’s first floor into the parking lot near the building’s entrance along Ridge Street.

No additional guest rooms would be added.

Instead, the $1.75 million expansion would increase the capacity of the hotel's Adirondack Ballroom by 100 guests. A new banquet kitchen would also be built off the ballroom.

Renovations to the existing ballroom are expected to be completed during construction, and a patio installed just off the ballroom.

The plans also call for reconfiguring the hotel’s parking lot and updating the stormwater management plan. A total of six parking spaces are expected to be lost as a result of the expansion.

It’s unclear when construction is expected to begin.

Tyler Herrick, the Queensbury Hotel’s general manager, did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

The city's Planning Board is expected to review the plans on Tuesday.