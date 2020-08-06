Queensbury Hotel hires new culinary director

GLENS FALLS — The Queensbury Hotel and Spruce Hospitality Group has announced the addition of Adam Savage as director of culinary.

Savage has an extensive resume that includes experience from The Breakers Hotel, The Sanibel Harbor Resort and Delray Beach Marriott in Florida to his most recent tenure as executive chef of The Sagamore Resort in Bolton Landing.

Savage will lead a complete overhaul of the existing banquet offerings, while working alongside Chef de Cuisine Colin Miner to elevate the guest culinary and dining experience.

The Queensbury Hotel is located on the corner of Ridge and Maple streets in downtown Glens Falls.

In March of 2016, local businessman and developer Ed Moore bought the hotel and Spruce Hospitality Group began managing the property.

Moore has invested more than $3 million in restoring the hotel.

The hotel just finished phase two of its three-phase restoration. Since March of 2016, the property’s 123 guest rooms, guest corridors, lobby, restaurants and existing event space have been renovated.

The property currently features 12,000 square feet of event space and two dining outlets open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The 2,500-square-foot Adirondack Ballroom is being transformed into a 6,000-square-foot space large enough to accommodate events with 400-600 attendees.

