Queensbury Hotel gains approval for ballroom expansion

A similar wall will be installed to divide the current ballroom from the new area, allowing the hotel to host up to three events at a time. The walls can be removed to accommodate one large event, Herrick said.

Plans also call for renovating the current ballroom to match the new space.

“They’re all going to be renovated in like kind. Whatever the new design, we’re going to use that … so when we open up all the air walls and want to do a dinner for 400, the space all matches,” he said.

A banquet kitchen will be added just off the new ballroom space, allowing the hotel to show off some of its culinary prowess, Herrick said.

The hotel now uses the same kitchen to serve guests seated in its ballroom, Fenimore’s Pub and Park 26 restaurant.

“It’s going to make everything better and allow our culinarians to really shine,” Herrick said.

The ballroom extension will have a white façade to match the entrance off the hotel’s parking lot. The banquet kitchen will have red brick that matches the rest of the hotel’s exterior.

Two entrances will let out onto a small patio, and large windows will match those found along the hotel’s Maple Street entrance, according to the plans.