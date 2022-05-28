Queensbury Hotel added to New York State Historic Business Preservation Registry

GLENS FALLS — Tyler Herrick, The Queensbury Hotel’s general manager, said that he and the rest of the team were thrilled when Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, called his office.

Simpson announced that The Queensbury Hotel, along with Telescope Casual Furniture in Granville, were successfully nominated to the New York State Historic Business Preservation Registry on May 18.

Herrick said that Simpson first reached out to him in February about the possibility of being nominated.

“They were considering nominating us based on our history in the community and just being a longstanding pillar of downtown Glens Falls,” Herrick said.

In a news release, Simpson said that both businesses are staples in their respective counties of Warren and Washington.

The registry program provides educational and promotional assistance to help ensure the continued success of businesses. Businesses are eligible for tax credits as well as state and federal historic rehabilitation credits, according to the release.

Herrick said that Spruce Hospitality was ecstatic to receive this recognition for the hotel.

When Spruce Hospitality first took over the property in 2016, one of the first things the new owners accomplished was getting back on the National Register of Historic Places. Herrick said that the team hired a consultant to make that happen.

Earning that recognition helped the hotel’s affiliation with Historic Hotels of America, according to Herrick. He said that Spruce Hospitality has been working with the New York State Historic Preservation Office during all of the renovation projects for the hotel.

“This accolade, or recognition, is kind of icing on the cake,” Herrick said.

Ballroom expansion

The ballroom expansion project at The Queensbury Hotel is coming along.

Herrick said that things are going well, all things considered. He noted that D and H Construction is only a few weeks behind schedule, and he said that he hopes to have the ballroom ready for events come July.

“Our goal is if we wanted to use it by July 1, we could,” Herrick said.

The first event booked in the space is the New York State Association of Chiefs of Police Annual Conference, which is set to begin July 24.

He said that the plan is to have a ribbon-cutting ceremony showcasing the ballroom on July 21.

Last August, Spruce Hospitality and D and H Construction came up with a schedule and set June as the completion date. Herrick said crews originally hoped to be putting in carpet by this week.

Now they are on pace to start that by June 10.

“Everything is coming along, (D and H) have been fantastic,” Herrick said. “When you’re renovating a close to 100-year-old building and you take some walls down, you discover things that you didn’t know were there.”

Herrick said that D and H Construction ran into some of that during the project, which also contributed to the delay of the 5,200-square-foot ballroom extension. There was one section of wall that had previously served as an exterior wall of the hotel. When construction crews took down some interior walls they made that discovery, and that section of the project had to be put on hold.

Herrick said the reason was because they needed to bring in a structural engineer to make sure they could open up that space to make it a hallway corridor. That took a bit longer and cost more than originally thought. However, Herrick said owner Ed Moore wants to do things right.

“He understands that when you find things behind walls, now is the time to take care of them.”

